North Korea tests hypersonic missiles, says nuclear forces ready for war

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-firing of "cutting-edge" hypersonic missiles to ready Pyongyang's nuclear forces for war, state media said on Monday (Jan 5).

Pyongyang said Sunday's test was made all the more necessary by "recent geopolitical crisis" - a clear nod to this weekend's events in North Korea's socialist ally Venezuela.

Seoul and Tokyo said on Sunday they had detected the launch from near Pyongyang of two ballistic missiles.

It was the country's first test of the year and came just hours before South Korean leader Lee Jae Myung headed to Beijing for a summit.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Lee has said he hopes to use the visit to harness China's clout over North Korea to improve Seoul's ties with Pyongyang.

On Monday, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) quoted Kim as saying the test showed "the readiness of the DPRK's nuclear forces", referring to North Korea by its official name.

"Important achievements have been recently made in putting our nuclear forces on a practical basis and preparing them for an actual war," Kim was quoted as saying by KCNA.

Pyongyang's activity, he said, was "aimed at gradually putting the nuclear war deterrent on a high-developed basis".

"Why it is necessary is exemplified by the recent geopolitical crisis and complicated international events," he said, a clear reference to Washington's weekend capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The operation represents a nightmare scenario for North Korea's leadership, which has long accused Washington of seeking to remove it from power.

Pyongyang has for decades justified its nuclear and missile programmes as a deterrent against alleged regime change efforts by Washington.