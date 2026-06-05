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Nvidia CEO sees robotics as next major sector in South Korea
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East Asia

Nvidia CEO sees robotics as next major sector in South Korea

Nvidia CEO sees robotics as next major sector in South Korea

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang introduces the RTX Spark GPU during a keynote address on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei, Taiwan, on Jun 1, 2026. (Photo: REUTERS/Ann Wang)

05 Jun 2026 02:20PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2026 02:21PM)
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GIMPO: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said on Friday (Jun 5) that he sees robotics as the next major sector in South Korea.

He was talking to reporters after arriving at Gimpo airport in South Korea on a flight from Taiwan.

"Korea has many sectors to invest in. Robotics is going to be the next major sector here in Korea," he said.

Huang said he had meetings scheduled with Hyundai, LG, SK, Samsung and Naver during his trip.

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"Did I bring any gifts for Korea? I brought a lot of business for Korea," he told reporters, adding: "I have some surprises."

He said Nvidia will partner with Korea's manufacturing firms in robotics and AI.

"Because Korea is a manufacturing centre of the world, we can apply the robotics technology, the physical AI technology that we invent here for the industry," he said.

"The manufacturing of semiconductors will become increasingly robotics and increasingly AI driven in the future, and so we have a great opportunity to partner with the semiconductor companies here as well."

Source: Reuters/ec

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South Korea Nvidia Jensen Huang robotics
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