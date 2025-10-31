Nvidia to supply 260,000 cutting-edge chips to South Korea

GYEONGJU, South Korea: United States tech giant Nvidia said on Friday (Oct 31) it will supply 260,000 of its most cutting-edge chips to South Korea, as CEO Jensen Huang met President Lee Jae Myung and the heads of the country's biggest companies on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

South Korea is home to two of the world's leading memory chip makers - Samsung Electronics and SK hynix - which manufacture chips essential for artificial intelligence products and the data centres that the fast-evolving industry relies on.

Lee has also expressed his hope that the country can become the world's third AI power after the US and China.

Speaking to media after the announcement, Huang said that the goal was "ambitious".

But, he said, "there's no reason why Korea cannot achieve it - you have the technology, you have the software expertise, and you also have a natural ability to build manufacturing plants".

Nvidia has been caught in the middle of that geopolitical tussle.

Its chips are currently not sold in China due to a combination of Beijing government bans, US national security concerns and ongoing trade tensions.