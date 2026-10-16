Philanthropy can help bridge gaps as AI and climate change reshape societies, says Philanthropy Asia Alliance chief

BEIJING: Philanthropy could play a bigger role in helping societies adapt to rapid advances in artificial intelligence and climate change by testing innovative solutions that governments and businesses may be less willing to take risks on, said the head of Philanthropy Asia Alliance (PAA).

Its CEO Shaun Seow said philanthropic organisations could bring different sectors together for projects that could eventually be scaled up through private investment or government policy.

“Philanthropy has the ability to bring different players together and pilot because philanthropy can actually put out a risk capital,” he said at the inaugural Tsinghua-PAA Impact Summit in Beijing.

Even if such ventures fail, “lessons from (them) will be applicable to all”, he added.

The three-day summit, which concludes on Saturday (Oct 17), is jointly organised by China's Tsinghua University and PAA, an initiative of Singapore's Temasek Trust.

It brought together around 220 leaders from China and beyond, spanning philanthropy, business, government and academia, to explore challenges ranging from AI's impact on jobs to the transition towards cleaner energy.

BRIDGING THE GAP BETWEEN SECTORS

Seow called for closer collaboration to turn promising ideas into solutions that could benefit communities on a larger scale.

“In the old days, it was philanthropists talking among themselves, multilateral banks talking among themselves. We really need the government, private sector and philanthropists talking together,” he said.

He added that partnerships should be designed from the outset with a clear path towards scaling up successful projects, whether through commercial investment or public policy.