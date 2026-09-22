Testing the waters? Businesses weigh China’s new trade shortcut to Southeast Asia

NANNING, Guangxi: For one liftmaker in China’s landlocked southwest, getting its products to the coast can cost almost as much as shipping them abroad.

China Aviation Guizhou Elevator exports to Malaysia from its factory in Zunyi, Guizhou. Because the factory is far inland, around 800km by road from Qinzhou Port, each lift must first be transported overland to a seaport.

Simply getting its products to Qinzhou or Shanghai costs 2,000 to 3,000 yuan (US$300 to US$450) more than what manufacturers based in port cities pay.

“That weakens the price competitiveness of our products,” Xu Renyin, 36, who oversees the company’s foreign trade business, told CNA.

“It is a major pain point for inland companies trying to go overseas.”