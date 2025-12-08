Second-lowest turnout ever for HK legislative election

HONG KONG: Hong Kong's legislative election on Sunday (Dec 7) drew the second-lowest turnout rate on record, with voters choosing candidates under Beijing's "patriots only" rules in the aftermath of the city's deadliest fire in decades.

Beijing revamped Hong Kong's electoral system in 2021 following the city's huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests, and the first contest under those rules later that year saw a record low turnout of 30.2 per cent.

This time, the figure was 31.9 per cent, according to figures published online early Monday by the Registration and Electoral Office.

Sunday's race actually saw slightly fewer people casting their ballots - just 1.3 million out of 4.1 million registered voters - but the turnout percentage was higher due to a smaller overall voting population.

Authorities were set to declare winners overnight at the city's Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Elections for Hong Kong's legislature used to involve boisterous clashes between pro-Beijing and pro-democracy camps, with the latter often winning around 60 per cent of the popular vote.

But Beijing overhauled Hong Kong's electoral system in 2021 to ensure only "patriots" could hold office, and slashed the number of directly elected seats to 20 out of 90.

Sunday's race featured 161 government-vetted candidates, and was once again devoid of the two largest pro-democracy parties: the Civic Party disbanded in 2023 and the Democratic Party, which is winding down.

Around a third of the outgoing cohort of lawmakers, including veterans such as Regina Ip and legislature president Andrew Leung, are not seeking another four-year term.