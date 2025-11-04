Seoul says nuclear submarine possible within 15 years after US nod

SEOUL: South Korea expects to launch its first nuclear-powered submarine by the late 2030s, a senior defence ministry official told ministers on Tuesday (Nov 4), days after Washington had approved Seoul's plans.

US President Donald Trump last week said he had given ally Seoul a green light, after South Korea had announced that the two countries reached a broad deal covering investment and shipbuilding.

Trump, who was in South Korea for a regional summit, said on Truth Social that Seoul would manufacture its nuclear-powered submarine in "the Philadelphia Shipyards, right here in the good ol' USA".

US nuclear submarine technology is considered among the most sensitive and tightly guarded military secrets.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Unlike diesel-powered submarines, which must surface regularly to recharge their batteries, nuclear-powered ones can remain submerged for far longer periods of time.

Seoul has not commented on Trump's remarks suggesting the submarine would be built on US soil.

Senior defence ministry official Won Chong-dae, however, said on Tuesday that it was "feasible to construct a nuclear-powered submarine with our own technology".

"If we secure the submarine fuel through consultations with the United States and enter the construction phase in the late 2020s, we expect to launch the lead vessel by the mid to late 2030s," Won told a cabinet meeting.

"South Korea already possesses world-class design and construction capabilities for conventional submarines," he said.

His remarks came after a South Korean presidential aide said Seoul had sought Washington's "authorisation for the raw materials" and received approval.