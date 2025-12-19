'Golden springboard': A decade-old Sino-Singapore project links western China with Southeast and Central Asia

Qingling’s experience reflects the broader promise of the CCI - a project designed to connect entire regions.



Yet businesses say the initiative’s strengths also expose its biggest challenges: coordinating cross-border institutions, aligning interests and persuading firms to rethink long-entrenched trade routes.



“The launch of the Chongqing-Central Asia rail service has brought significant logistics optimisation and market expansion opportunities for manufacturing companies such as Qingling,” Tan Tao, the company’s deputy director of overseas marketing, told CNA.

Operating on fixed frequencies and schedules via the Khorgos border crossing, the new service is expected to halve transit times to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan from a month to around 12 days.



“Companies can benefit from more stable and reliable cross-border transport channels, reducing the risk of logistics delays,” Tan said.

The company has already begun exporting complete vehicles and knock-down kits to Central Asian markets, and sees longer-term synergies between the new rail corridor and its plans to deploy hydrogen fuel-cell heavy trucks in Xinjiang.

“As a key node along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) route, Central Asia represents an important emerging market,” Tan said.

“The opening of this rail link helps us expand into new markets and enhance international competitiveness.”