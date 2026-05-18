Singaporean injured after 10m fall at popular Taiwan rock climbing site Longdong: Reports

A Singaporean man was taken to hospital after falling while rock climbing at Longdong in northeastern Taiwan on Saturday (May 16), multiple Taiwanese media outlets reported.

The 25-year-old, identified only as James, reportedly lost his footing and fell 10m from a rock wall at the popular coastal outdoor climbing area in Gongliao District, New Taipei City, about an hour’s drive from Taipei.

He suffered injuries to his head and hands, but was not in life-threatening condition.

Footage from the scene showed dozens of rescuers using ropes and cables to reach and secure the victim.

A spokesperson for Jinshan fire squadron said rescuers used a stretcher to secure the man before carrying him out.

"The terrain was narrow, making transport difficult. It took us nearly two hours to successfully rescue him," he said.

Taiwanese media reported that multiple rescue units, ambulances and fire engines were deployed to assist in the operation.

The incident came about two weeks after a fatal fall in the same Longdong area.

On May 2, a 44-year-old woman was climbing at the same location with her boyfriend when she also fell about 10m down a slope. She later died in hospital despite emergency treatment.