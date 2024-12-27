South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo impeached

SEOUL: A majority of South Korea's parliament voted on Friday (Dec 27) to impeach Acting President Han Duck-soo, intensifying a political crisis in the country.

Prime Minister Han has been acting president since President Yoon Suk Yeol was impeached on Dec 14 over his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec 3, and his presidential powers were suspended.

After Han's impeachment, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is next in line to assume the acting presidency, according to South Korean law.

There had been disagreement between the ruling and opposition parties, as well as some constitutional scholars over whether a simple majority or a two-thirds vote is needed to impeach the acting president.

However, parliament Speaker Woo Won-shik said only a simple majority of 151 votes was needed to impeach Han.

The opposition, which has majority control of parliament with 192 lawmakers, all voted to impeach Han.

Following the impeachment vote, Han said he respected parliament's decision and will step aside to avoid more chaos.

The main opposition Democratic Party decided to impeach Han after he did not immediately appoint three justices to fill vacancies at the Constitutional Court.

Parliament backed three nominees on Thursday, but Han said he would not formally appoint them unless there was bipartisan agreement on the appointments.