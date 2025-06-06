South Korean conservatives looking for rebirth after election loss

SEOUL: South Korea's right is looking to remake itself after a massive defeat in this week's snap presidential election that left it with little power to challenge the ruling Democratic Party.

New leader Lee Jae-myung and his party now control parliament and the presidency with Tuesday (Jun 3)'s polls exposing the smouldering resentment in South Korea over former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law declaration in December.

The attempt at military rule led to Yoon's removal from office and the eventual defeat of the conservative People Power Party, which was unable to overcome divisions within the right and unify around a single candidate.

The defeat has left conservative leaders pointing fingers and trading blame as the party searches for a new direction. On Thursday, the PPP's floor leader, lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong, stepped down and called for the party to wipe the slate clean and rebuild the conservative movement.

"This defeat in the presidential election is not simply a judgment on martial law and the impeachment of the president," he said. "It is a painful reprimand to the divisions of the ruling People Power Party."

The party's presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo was unable to convince Lee Jun-seok, the nominee from the minor conservative Reform Party, to drop out, likely splitting at least some of the vote.

Former labour minister Kim won 41.15 per cent of the vote and Lee Jun-Seok won 8.34 per cent, to winner Lee Jae-myung's 49.42 per cent.

A controversial figure for championing anti-feminist concerns and wielding support among young men, Lee Jun-seok was briefly the leader of the PPP, and had helped Yoon narrowly win the 2022 presidential election.

He later clashed with Yoon and was ousted from the PPP.

Lee told reporters on Tuesday that the PPP should have focused on reform rather than unifying candidates.

"That's the challenge given to pan-conservatives," he said.

Kim blamed infighting during the primary process that led to him filing legal challenges against the PPP after then-acting President Han Duck-soo resigned to contest the elections despite the party selecting Kim as its candidate.

The two men spent a week clashing over efforts to form a unity ticket.

"We picked our candidate in a way that even a small child thinks doesn't make sense ... I think we need deep soul-searching and reform," Kim said on Wednesday as he kneeled in apology to party members and the public.