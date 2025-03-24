South Korean court reinstates impeached PM Han Duck-soo as acting president

SEOUL: South Korea's Constitutional Court ruled on Monday (Mar 24) to reinstate Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's powers, marking the latest twist in the country's turbulent politics after his impeachment as acting president more than two months ago.

Han took over as acting leader from President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was himself impeached over his short-lived declaration of martial law last year. Following the ruling, Han returns to his acting president position immediately

Prime Minister Han lasted less than two weeks in the post and was impeached and suspended on Dec 27 after clashing with the opposition-led parliament by refusing to appoint three more justices to the Constitutional Court.

The justices on the court ruled seven to one to strike down the impeachment.

Out of the eight justices, five said that the impeachment motion against Han was valid, but there were not enough grounds to impeach him as he did not violate the constitution or South Korean law concerning the martial law announcement or potential insurrection, according to a court statement.

Two justices ruled that the impeachment motion against Han, who was acting president at the time, was invalid from the start as two-thirds of lawmakers in parliament did not pass it.

One justice voted to impeach Han.

Han, 75, had served in leadership positions for more than three decades under five presidents, both conservative and liberal.

In a country sharply divided by partisan rhetoric, Han had been seen as a rare example of an official whose varied career transcended party lines.

Still, the opposition-led parliament accused him of not doing enough to thwart Yoon's decision to declare martial law, an accusation he denied.