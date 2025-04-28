South Korean city orders more than 1,200 residents to evacuate due to wildfire

SEOUL: The South Korean city of Daegu ordered on Monday (Apr 28) more than 1,200 residents to evacuate after strong winds whipped up a wildfire and prompted the closure of a highway in the area due to concerns about the blaze.

The wildfire began at around 2pm (1pm, Singapore time) and had affected an estimated 50 hectares in less than two hours due to dry conditions and constant winds, the Korea Forest Service said in a statement.

No casualties had been reported so far due to the fire around Daegu, which is about 233km southeast of the capital Seoul.