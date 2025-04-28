Logo
East Asia

South Korean city orders more than 1,200 residents to evacuate due to wildfire
South Korean city orders more than 1,200 residents to evacuate due to wildfire

A residential building is surrounded by smoke, caused by a wildfire, in Daegu, South Korea, on Apr 28, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

28 Apr 2025 05:20PM
SEOUL: The South Korean city of Daegu ordered on Monday (Apr 28) more than 1,200 residents to evacuate after strong winds whipped up a wildfire and prompted the closure of a highway in the area due to concerns about the blaze.

The wildfire began at around 2pm (1pm, Singapore time) and had affected an estimated 50 hectares in less than two hours due to dry conditions and constant winds, the Korea Forest Service said in a statement.

No casualties had been reported so far due to the fire around Daegu, which is about 233km southeast of the capital Seoul.

A firefighter tries to put out a wildfire in Daegu, South Korea, on Apr 28, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

The Korea Forest Service said 26 helicopters and 202 firefighting personnel were deployed to the site, while a section of the Gyeongbu highway was closed.

In March, South Korea suffered the country's worst ever natural fire disaster, with nearly 30 people killed and historic temples incinerated.

Source: Reuters/dc

