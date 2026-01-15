Death penalty bid against ex-President Yoon puts South Korea’s democracy and human rights on trial

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors have taken the rare step of seeking the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, accusing him of masterminding an insurrection through his short-lived declaration of martial law in December 2024.

The failed martial law order – which was lifted six hours after its shock announcement following widespread political resistance and public backlash – plunged the country into chaos.

The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Feb 19, bringing to a close one of the most consequential trials in South Korea’s modern political history.

Yoon also faces several other trials over various criminal charges related to the martial law attempt and other scandals during his time in office.