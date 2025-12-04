One year after ousted president Yoon’s failed martial law bid, South Korea works to rebuild stability

SEOUL: When visually impaired first-term lawmaker Seo Mi-hwa arrived at the National Assembly on the night former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, she found the police forming a blockade that prevented anyone from entering.

So she made a spur-of-the-moment decision to climb the gates.

“It was made of rounded bars, like rungs of a ladder, connected in a row, round and round,” the then-opposition Democratic Party lawmaker told CNA.

“As I felt along it, I thought, ‘If I wedge my feet in here, I can climb.’ So I put my feet into the gaps one by one and climbed.”

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A year ago, Yoon shocked South Korea with a surprise late-night declaration of martial law, claiming he needed to safeguard the nation “from the threats posed by North Korea's communist forces and eliminate anti-state elements”.