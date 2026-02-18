South Korea’s death penalty in spotlight as prosecutors seek execution for ex-leader Yoon

SEOUL: Park Chang-seon was once a top student in South Korea who dreamed of becoming president.

But his life fell apart in 1974 when his father, Park Gi-rae, was arrested on charges of anti-state activities and sentenced to death a year later.

"It felt like the world had turned upside down,” the younger Park told CNA.

“Before his arrest, I was a top student, won national speech contests and appeared on KBS television. But after his arrest, I became ‘the son of a spy’, ‘the son of a communist’.”

The label followed the family during the authoritarian rule of former President Park Chung-hee.

From middle school onwards, Park Chang-seon said he endured relentless abuse from teachers and other parents. Visits to his father at Seodaemun Detention Center filled him with dread, and he was forced to wait for hours in freezing weather.

“For nine years, every visit felt like attending a funeral. We never knew if it would be the last time we saw him, because we didn't know when he would die,” he recounted.

A reprieve came in 1983 when his father’s death sentence was reduced to life imprisonment. He was paroled in 1991 after 17 years behind bars and died in 2012.

In 2023, decades after his conviction, a court declared him innocent, ruling that his confession had been obtained through torture.