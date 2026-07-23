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South Korea election office raided in fake turnout figures probe: Investigators
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East Asia

South Korea election office raided in fake turnout figures probe: Investigators

South Korea election office raided in fake turnout figures probe: Investigators

South Korean investigators on a prosecution-police task force enter the National Election Commission headquarters in Gwacheon on Jul 23, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Yonhap)

23 Jul 2026 11:49AM
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SEOUL: South Korean investigators raided the election commission on Thursday (Jul 23) over indications officials falsified voter turnout figures in June local elections, a spokesman told AFP.

Dozens of polling stations experienced unprecedented ballot paper shortages on the Jun 3 nationwide vote, the first since President Lee Jae Myung took office last year.

The controversy sparked the resignation of National Election Commission (NEC) chief Roh Tae-ak and demonstrations demanding an election re-run.

NEC offices were on Thursday raided by a special team of police and prosecutors, a spokesman for the investigators told AFP.

"We have found indications that officials from the National Election Commission and the Gyeonggi Provincial Election Commission entered false voter turnout figures during the local elections, and are also conducting searches and seizures of those involved," the spokesman said.

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Source: AFP/nh

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