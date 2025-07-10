South Korea ex-leader Yoon returns to jail as court grants warrant

SEOUL: Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol returned to jail on Thursday (Jul 9) after a court approved a warrant sought by prosecutors investigating his attempt to impose martial law last year.



The Seoul Central District Court's decision bolstered the special counsel investigation into allegations that Yoon's move in December represented obstruction of justice and abuse of power.



The court said in a statement it granted the request because of concerns Yoon could seek to destroy evidence.



The conservative politician already faces criminal charges of insurrection over his martial law decree, and that could carry a sentence of life in prison or death.