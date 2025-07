South Korea ex-leader Yoon returns to jail as court grants warrant

The former president returned to confinement in the Seoul Detention Center about 20 km south of the capital after the decision. He spent 52 days in jail earlier in the year but was released four months ago on technical grounds.The Constitutional Court ousted him as president in April, upholding parliament's impeachment for the martial law bid, which shocked South Koreans and triggered months of political turmoil.The special prosecution team launched its investigation after new leader Lee Jae Myung was elected in June, and it has been looking into additional charges against Yoon.The special counsel team is now expected to speed up its probe into allegations, including whether Yoon hurt South Korea's interests by intentionally inflaming tensions with North Korea.