East Asia

South Korea ex-president Yoon appeals insurrection verdict

People watch a news report on the sentencing trial of South Korean former president Yoon Suk Yeol's insurrection case, stemming from his short-lived declaration of martial law in Dec 2024, in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb 19, 2026. (File photo: Reuters/Kim Soo-hyeon)

24 Feb 2026 10:18AM (Updated: 24 Feb 2026 10:23AM)
SEOUL: South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol has filed an appeal against an insurrection conviction stemming from his 2024 martial law declaration, his lawyers said on Tuesday (Feb 24).

The Seoul Central District Court last week found Yoon guilty of leading an insurrection designed to "paralyse" the National Assembly, sentencing him to life in prison.

"We believe we have a responsibility to clearly place on record the problems with this ruling -- not only in the court's records, but also before the judgment of history in the future," Yoon's legal team said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Yoon broke into late-night TV on Dec 3, 2024, to deliver a shock address to the nation.

Pointing to vague threats of North Korean influence and dangerous "anti-state forces", he declared the suspension of civilian government and the start of military rule.

Martial law was lifted around six hours later, after lawmakers raced to the assembly building to hold an emergency vote.

The botched martial law bid triggered flash protests, sent the stock market into panic and caught key military allies such as the United States off guard.

Yoon was ousted in April last year, and voters elected President Lee Jae Myung in a snap election in June.

