South Korean ferry with 267 on board stranded, coast guard says
A South Korean ferry carrying about 260 passengers is stranded near a rocky island in the sea off Shinan, South Korea, on Nov 19, 2025. (Photo: Yonhap via Reuters)

19 Nov 2025 08:55PM (Updated: 19 Nov 2025 09:10PM)
SEOUL: A South Korean passenger ferry carrying 267 passengers and crew got stranded on Wednesday (Nov 19) after running aground off the southwestern tip of the Korean peninsula, the coast guard said.

Authorities were deploying all possible resources and carrying out a rescue operation, it said in a statement.

The coast guard believed there were no casualties so far from the incident and the boat was not taking on water, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The 26,000 tonne ferry was travelling from Jeju Island to Mokpo, according to the coast guard.

A coast guard official said the ferry had struck a rocky island near Jindo.

The area is near the site of the sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014 that killed more than 300 people, mostly school children heading for a school trip.

Source: Reuters/dy

