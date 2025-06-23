South Korea gets first civilian defence minister in 60 years

SEOUL: South Korea's government on Monday (Jun 23) appointed the country's first civilian defence minister in more than 60 years, after growing calls for stronger oversight of the military.

It comes after a failed martial law attempt in December that led to the impeachment of ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Veteran lawmaker Ahn Gyu-back is "the first civilian to lead the ministry in 64 years", said presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik at a news conference on Monday.

"He is expected to push reforms in the military, particularly in response to its involvement in the martial law," he added.

During his election campaign, President Lee Jae Myung had promised to appoint a defence minister from the "civilian circle", responding to widespread public calls for control of the military in the wake of the martial law crisis.

South Korea's former president Yoon was impeached and suspended by lawmakers over his Dec 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament.