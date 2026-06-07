South Korea nominates country's first female prime minister in two decades

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has chosen Han Seong-sook, the country's minister for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups, to be prime minister, the presidential office said on Sunday (Jun 7).



If approved by parliament, Han would become South Korea's first female prime minister in 20 years.



Han, who had also previously served as chief executive of South Korean internet giant Naver, is expected to lead the country's AI transformation, South Korea's ‌presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik said at a press briefing.



"Han will be able to transform South Korea's economic growth - driven by the semiconductor boom and rising exports - into inclusive growth that reaches everyone, including small and medium-sized enterprises," Kang said.

Lee has "judged nominee Han to be the right person to take responsibility for growth and people's livelihoods at a time when the country faces a major strategic transition driven by AI innovation and complex global crises", Kang added.

The nomination comes after Lee's party dominated local elections on Wednesday, although the Democratic Party lost the high-profile Seoul mayoral race to the opposition.



The elections also sparked controversy over ballot shortages that affected 50 polling stations nationwide, prompting the head of the state election watchdog to resign.



While Han's nomination requires parliamentary approval, it is expected to be confirmed as the ruling party holds a majority in the 300-member National Assembly, barring any major ethical concerns or scandals.



If confirmed, the 58-year-old will become only the second woman to serve as prime minister.



The first was Han Myeong-sook, who held the post from 2006 to 2007.



Outgoing Prime Minister Kim Min-seok is widely expected to run for the leadership of the ruling Democratic Party.