South Korea issues first emergency heatwave warning under new rating system

SEOUL: South Korea issued its first emergency heatwave alert on Sunday (Jul 12) under a new warning system launched this year, advising people to halt outdoor activities and keep cool.

The new warning system was introduced to better deal with a rising number of heatwaves in South Korea, which have become longer and more intense, officials said.

An emergency alert is issued when areas experiencing a heatwave are forecast to hit perceived temperatures of 38°C or an actual temperature of 39°C for one day.

"The Korea Meteorological Administration issued an Emergency Heatwave Warning at 10 am today for two cities in southern North Gyeongsang Province - Gyeongsan and Pohang," said chief Lee Mi-seon at a press briefing.

"This marks the first time it has been issued since the system took effect," she added.