As South Korea's impeached president Yoon awaits fate, his party sees signs of revival

SEOUL: A prolonged period of uncertainty over the fate of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the botched attempt to arrest him are giving oxygen to his backers and reviving support for his troubled party.

Yoon, suspended from duties after his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec 3 and under criminal investigation for possible insurrection, has for weeks been holed up inside his hill top residence in Seoul, guarded by a small army of personal security.

A National Barometer Survey poll released on Thursday (Jan 9) showed 59 per cent of respondents want him arrested, something investigators are determined to do even though they failed last week after a widely televised six-hour standoff with his security. But 37 per cent said arresting Yoon is excessive.

A similar split fell in favour of the Constitutional Court, which is currently deliberating over lawmakers' decision to impeach Yoon, to permanently remove him.

Analysts say the prospects of Yoon making a return to office are unclear but the hiatus has emboldened his loyal supporters, scores of whom braved sub-zero temperatures to gather near his residence on Thursday morning.