South Korea's Lee Jae Myung urges approval of US$22.5 billion extra budget

SEOUL: South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday (Jun 26) called on parliament to approve a US$22.5 billion supplementary budget aimed at reviving the economy, in his first address to MPs since taking office.

Lee was elected in a snap vote this month following the impeachment of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, over his disastrous martial law declaration in December.

The new president's appeal comes as Asia's fourth-largest economy – heavily reliant on exports – reels from steep tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

In April, the United States slapped a 25 per cent tariff on South Korean goods as part of Trump's sweeping global trade measures. The rates were later put on a 90-day hold, giving both sides until July to reach a deal.

"Timing is everything when it comes to the economy, and now is the time to act," Lee told lawmakers in the main chamber of parliament.

"To overcome the downturn and restore livelihoods, we have drafted a supplementary budget totalling 30.5 trillion won," he said, adding the package was designed for swift implementation.

More than 40 per cent of the spending would go towards universal consumption coupons, according to the proposal, with individuals eligible for up to 520,000 won (US$380) each.

He described the measure as "the minimum" his government could do to breathe life into the economy.