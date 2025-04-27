Lee Jae-myung, frontrunner for South Korea president, wins party primary

SEOUL: South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party of Korea on Sunday (Apr 27) named Lee Jae-myung, the party's ex-leader, as its candidate for the snap presidential election slated for Jun 3.

Lee has been leading opinion polls for weeks with a double-digit gap over contestants from the conservative People Power Party, which will name its candidate on May 3.

Lee led the Democratic Party to a landslide victory in a parliamentary election in 2024 and had been widely expected to win the primary election, after he easily defeated two other candidates from his party in regional primaries.

The 61-year-old lawyer-turned-politician lost the last presidential election in 2022 by the slimmest margin in South Korea's democratic history.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

That election was won by Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached by the Constitutional Court earlier this month over his short-lived imposition of martial law.