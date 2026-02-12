South Korea's ex-interior minister jailed for role in martial law crisis

SEOUL: A South Korean court sentenced former interior minister Lee Sang-min to seven years in prison on Thursday (Feb 12) for his role in the 2024 martial law crisis.



Yoon abruptly declared military rule in December 2024, deploying armed troops to the National Assembly in Seoul and suspending civilian government.



The Seoul Central District Court found Lee had instructed authorities to cut electricity to media outlets seen to be critical of Yoon.



"Acts of insurrection undermine the core values of democracy and therefore warrant severe punishment," a panel of judges said in a televised verdict.



"By ordering the National Fire Agency to cooperate in cutting off electricity and water supplies to media organisations, the defendant took part in the insurrection," the panel added, sentencing Lee to seven years in prison.



The court also convicted Lee of perjury for denying he had issued such orders in earlier proceedings.



Yoon will attend court on Feb 19, facing insurrection charges that could carry the death penalty.



The 65-year-old was impeached and removed from office in April last year.