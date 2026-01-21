South Korean ex-PM Han gets 23 years' jail for martial law role

SEOUL: A South Korean court on Wednesday (Jan 21) sentenced former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in jail for aiding and abetting a declaration of martial law that briefly suspended civilian rule.

The defendant "disregarded his duty and responsibility as prime minister until the very end", said Judge Lee Jin-gwan, of the Seoul Central District Court.

"We sentence the defendant to 23 years in prison."

The sentence is eight years longer than prosecutors' demand.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The 76-year-old career technocrat was ordered to report to prison immediately after the ruling.