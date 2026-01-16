Logo
South Korea's ex-leader Yoon guilty of several charges in first court ruling over martial law chaos
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is accused of obstructing attempts to arrest him last year, among other charges.

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at a court to attend a hearing to review his arrest warrant requested by special prosecutors in Seoul, South Korea, Jul 9, 2025. (File Photo: AP/Kim Hong-ji)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

16 Jan 2026 12:17PM (Updated: 16 Jan 2026 01:54PM)
Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was found guilty of several charges on Friday (Jan 16) over his failed martial law attempt.

It is the first in a series of verdicts for the disgraced ex-leader.

He was convicted of not following due process before declaring martial law, fabricating official documents related to the declaration and destroying potential criminal evidence, among other charges.

Yoon faces a more serious charge of masterminding an insurrection, with a ruling scheduled for February.

Live updates: 
 

Source: CNA/zl(gs)

