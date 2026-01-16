South Korea's ex-leader Yoon guilty of several charges in first court ruling over martial law chaos

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was found guilty of several charges on Friday (Jan 16) over his failed martial law attempt.

It is the first in a series of verdicts for the disgraced ex-leader.

He was convicted of not following due process before declaring martial law, fabricating official documents related to the declaration and destroying potential criminal evidence, among other charges.

Yoon faces a more serious charge of masterminding an insurrection, with a ruling scheduled for February.

