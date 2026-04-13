South Korea, Poland hail defence ties on Tusk visit

SEOUL: South Korea and Poland hailed their deepening defence partnership on Monday (Apr 13), as the European country modernises its military following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Warsaw has emerged as a key buyer of arms from Seoul, and the countries signed a weapons deal worth over US$40 billion in 2022.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is in Seoul for the first such visit in 27 years, and held a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday.

"Even amid a prolonged period of geopolitical instability, defence cooperation between our two countries has continued to deepen," Lee said in his opening remarks.

Seoul and Warsaw would also elevate ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership", he said.

The 2022 framework agreement covered Polish purchases of South Korean tanks, self-propelled howitzers and rocket launchers.

Lee said some of those weapons were now "operating proudly across Poland's vast plains, helping to safeguard the country's territory and protect its people".

Poland, a member of the European Union and the NATO defence bloc, has stood firmly behind neighbouring Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

South Korea has also backed Kyiv, particularly since North Korea sent soldiers to fight for Russia.

Tusk described South Korea as "Poland's second-most important ally after the United States, particularly in the field of the defence industry", according to a Korean translation of his opening remarks.

The two leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in non-defence fields, including energy supply chains and infrastructure.

Tusk wraps up his visit on Monday and will then head to Tokyo.