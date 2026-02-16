Kim unveils homes for kin of North Korean troops killed aiding Russia: KCNA

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un touted a newly built street of flats for families of soldiers killed supporting Russia's war against Ukraine, state media reported on Monday (Feb 16), with photos showing him accompanied by his daughter.

North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to fight for Russia, according to South Korean and Western intelligence agencies, and Seoul has estimated that around 2,000 have been killed.

Analysts say North Korea is receiving financial aid, military technology and food and energy supplies from Russia in return.

"The new street has been built thanks to the ardent desire of our motherland that wishes that ... its excellent sons, who defended the most sacred things by sacrificing their most valuable things, will live forever," Kim said in a speech released by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The report on Monday did not mention Russia, but Kim last week pledged to "unconditionally support" all of Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies and decisions.

"Before their death, the heroic martyrs must have pictured in their mind's eye their dear families living in the ever-prospering country," he added.