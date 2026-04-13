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South Korea, Poland hail defence ties on Tusk visit
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East Asia

South Korea, Poland hail defence ties on Tusk visit

South Korea, Poland hail defence ties on Tusk visit

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pose for photographs before their meeting at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, on Apr 13, 2026. (Photo: Yonhap via REUTERS)

13 Apr 2026 01:22PM
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SEOUL: South Korea and Poland hailed their deepening defence partnership on Monday (Apr 13), as the European country modernises its military following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Warsaw has emerged as a key buyer of arms from Seoul, and the countries signed a weapons deal worth over US$40 billion in 2022.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is in Seoul for the first such visit in 27 years, and held a summit with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday.

"Even amid a prolonged period of geopolitical instability, defence cooperation between our two countries has continued to deepen," Lee said in his opening remarks.

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Seoul and Warsaw would also elevate ties to a "comprehensive strategic partnership", he said.

The 2022 framework agreement covered Polish purchases of South Korean tanks, self-propelled howitzers and rocket launchers.

Lee said some of those weapons were now "operating proudly across Poland's vast plains, helping to safeguard the country's territory and protect its people".

Poland, a member of the European Union and the NATO defence bloc, has stood firmly behind neighbouring Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

South Korea has also backed Kyiv, particularly since North Korea sent soldiers to fight for Russia.

Tusk described South Korea as "Poland's second-most important ally after the United States, particularly in the field of the defence industry", according to a Korean translation of his opening remarks.

The two leaders also agreed to expand cooperation in non-defence fields, including energy supply chains and infrastructure.

Tusk wraps up his visit on Monday and will then head to Tokyo.

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Source: Reuters/ec

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