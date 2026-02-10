South Korea police raid spy agency over drone flights into North

SEOUL: South Korean authorities raided the country's spy agency on Tuesday (Feb 10) as they investigated how a drone was flown across the border and shot down over North Korea.

Pyongyang accused Seoul of flying a drone into Kaesong earlier this year, releasing images that purported to show debris from the downed aircraft.

South Korea initially denied government involvement, suggesting civilians may have been responsible.

But police said on Tuesday they were investigating three active-duty soldiers and one spy agency employee suspected of involvement in the case.

Search and seizure warrants have been executed "at a total of 18 locations, including the Defense Intelligence Command and the National Intelligence Service," authorities said in a statement.

Three civilians have been charged for their alleged role in the drone scandal.

One of them has publicly claimed responsibility, saying he acted to detect radiation levels from North Korea's Pyongsan uranium processing facility.