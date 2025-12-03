South Korea's Lee praises Trump, hopes US can resume North Korea dialogue

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said on Wednesday (Dec 3) that he had found it "interesting and entertaining" speaking with Donald Trump during recent meetings and remained hopeful that the US leader could persuade North Korea to resume dialogue.

Since Lee took office in June, he has had two summits with Trump and finalised a trade deal that includes a US$350 billion US investment package after months of negotiations.

Lee has launched charm offensives in a bid to manage the high-stakes relationship with Seoul's main ally, praising Trump for his "peacemaker" role on North Korea and presenting him with a replica of a gold crown on a trip to South Korea.

"I found my conversations with President Trump quite interesting and entertaining. Perhaps I felt a sense of kinship," Lee told a press conference with foreign media on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of a martial law crisis.

Lee called Trump "a realist, pragmatist, and master of dealmaking who respects his counterparts".

The South Korean president remained hopeful Trump could entice North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to resume dialogue, saying Pyongyang appeared to take Washington more seriously than Seoul to sustain its regime.

The two Koreas remain technically at war, and North Korea has rebuffed conciliatory gestures since Lee pledged to re-engage with Pyongyang to defuse tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

"During the recent APEC meeting, US President Trump wanted and hoped to meet Chairman Kim Jong Un, but that did not work out," Lee said, referring to a regional bloc gathering South Korea hosted a month ago.

"But circumstances are always changing, so we will do our best to create environments that allow for communication," he said.

Trump and Kim held summits in 2018 and 2019 before negotiations broke down over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons arsenal.

Lee also said on Wednesday he felt an apology was due to North Korea over his predecessor - Yoon Suk Yeol's - alleged order to send drones and propaganda leaflets across the border.

"I feel I should apologise, but I hesitate to say it out loud," he said at a news conference marking a year after former president Yoon plunged the country briefly into chaos by declaring martial law.

"I worry that if I do, it could be used as fodder for ideological battles or accusations of being pro-North (Korea)," he added.

North Korea said last year it had "proved" that the South flew drones to drop propaganda leaflets over its capital, an act that Seoul's military has not confirmed.

The South Korean parliament previously passed a law in 2020 criminalising sending leaflets to the North.