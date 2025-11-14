US, South Korea release details of deal including Korean investment in shipbuilding

WASHINGTON: The United States and South Korea released details of a trade agreement on Friday (Nov 14) that includes a US$150 billion Korean investment in the American shipbuilding sector and an additional US$200 billion earmarked for industrial sectors, the two countries said.

The joint announcement followed a meeting in October between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump, where they agreed to a deal that would cut American import duties on South Korea's products to 15 per cent from 25 per cent.

"Finally, the South Korea-US trade, commerce, and security negotiations, which were among the biggest variables affecting our economy and security, are ... concluded," Lee said on Friday.

"Good competition requires excellent partners, and I believe President Trump's rational decision played a significant role in achieving meaningful agreement."

Under the agreement, Lee said South Korea will build nuclear-powered submarines and form a new partnership with the US on shipbuilding, artificial intelligence and the nuclear industry.

A fact sheet released by the White House said that the US gave approval for South Korea to build nuclear-powered submarines.

Washington will work closely with Seoul to find avenues to source fuel, it said.

The White House said South Korea will invest US$350 billion in the US, including US$150 billion in the shipbuilding sector.