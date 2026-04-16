South Korean president to visit India, Vietnam

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit India and Vietnam for several days starting this week, a senior official said on Thursday (Apr 16), as Seoul seeks to coordinate its fuel supplies to cushion the impact of the Middle East war.

Lee will leave on Sunday for a three-day trip to India, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac told reporters.

The two leaders "are expected to reaffirm their mutual commitment to maintaining close coordination regarding energy supply chains amidst the turbulent international landscape", Wi said.

They will also discuss "continuing constructive cooperation for the sake of peace on the Korean Peninsula and within the region".

Lee will arrive in Hanoi later on Tuesday and meet with Vietnamese leader To Lam the following day, Wi said.

The pair will "engage in in-depth discussions regarding concrete measures to strengthen strategic and reciprocal cooperation amidst global uncertainties", he said.

Like many Asian economies, South Korea has faced mounting risks to its energy supplies since US-Israeli attacks on Iran in late February prompted Tehran to effectively close the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

Seoul said on Wednesday that it would procure more than 270 million barrels of crude oil via routes unaffected by the US blockade of the strait, saying the move would help to stabilise domestic supply and demand.