Iran crisis could disrupt supply of key chipmaking materials, South Korea warns

SEOUL: The US-Israel war with Iran could disrupt supplies of key semiconductor manufacturing materials, a South Korean ruling party lawmaker said on Tuesday (Mar 3), as the conflict in the Middle East entered its sixth day.

South Korea's chip industry, which supplies around two-thirds of the global memory chips, is also concerned that a prolonged conflict in Iran will lead to higher energy costs and prices, Kim Young-bae said after meeting with executives from companies such as Samsung Electronics and trade groups.

"Officials raised a possibility that semiconductor production could be disrupted if some of these key materials cannot be sourced from the Middle East," he said at a briefing with reporters, adding South Korean firms source some key chip-making materials such as helium from the Middle East.

Helium is essential for heat management during semiconductor production and it has no viable alternatives currently. It is only produced in a handful of countries, with Qatar and the US among the leading players in the industry.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The caution comes as chipmakers grapple with severe supply bottlenecks due to surging chip demand from AI data centre operators, which has tightened supplies to many other industries, including smartphones, laptops and automobiles.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix said in a statement that it had sufficient helium inventory and did not expect disruption to its procurement.

Samsung declined to comment.

Contract chipmaker GlobalFoundries said in a statement it is actively monitoring developments in the Middle East.

"The situation remains fluid, but we are in direct contact with suppliers, customers and partners in the region and have mitigation plans in place."