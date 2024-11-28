South Korea battles second day of heavy snow; at least four dead

SEOUL: South Korea grappled with heavy snowfall for a second day on Thursday (Nov 28), with dozens of flights cancelled, ferry operations suspended and at least four people reported dead in a bitter winter, although conditions showed signs of easing.

The winter snowfall was the third-heaviest in Seoul, the capital, since records began in 1907, the Yonhap news agency said, citing data from the city.

More than 40cm of snow piled up in parts of Seoul by 8am, forcing the cancellation of more than 140 flights, although weather officials lifted heavy snow warnings in the capital's metropolitan area by 10am on Thursday.