Seoul holds 'Power Nap Contest' in sleep-deprived South Korea

SEOUL: Under hazy spring sunshine on Saturday (May 2), hundreds of young Seoulites turned up at a park by the Han River at the invitation of the city government to try to do something many overworked South Koreans never get enough of - sleep.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government staged its third annual spring event, dubbed a power nap contest, from 3pm local time (2pm Singapore time), under a refreshed set of admission requirements for would-be participants - wear outfits befitting either a sleeping beauty or prince, come tired, with a full belly.

For a metropolis that famously runs on 24-hour shopping malls, competitive hustle and iced Americanos, the underlying exhaustion on the lawn was palpable.