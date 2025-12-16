South Korea nominee for media commission to seek social media curbs for teens

SEOUL: The nominee to head South Korea's broadcast and media commission told parliament on Tuesday (Dec 16) he would pursue imposing restrictions on social media use for teenagers, saying it was a priority as a means to protect young people.

Kim Jong-cheol said during a hearing on his nomination that it was a key part of the commission's mission to ensure the public can "engage in communication in a safe and free environment and in an orderly manner".

When asked if the government would consider introducing restrictions on social media use for young people such as the measures implemented in Australia, Kim responded: "I believe we have to, of course."

"I believe protecting young people in that aspect is an important and key goal and I intend to pursue the job with that in mind," he said.

Australia earlier this month became the first country to ban social media for children under 16, and other countries are considering similar age-based measures as concerns grow over the effects of social media on young people's health and safety.