South Korea court sentences Unification Church leader to jail in political influence case

SEOUL: A South Korean court on Monday (Aug 31) sentenced Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja to a combined two years in prison over political funding and bribery offences linked to efforts to gain influence with former President Yoon Suk Yeol's administration.

The Seoul Central District Court found that Han, 83, was involved in providing money to politicians and luxury goods, including Chanel bags and a diamond necklace, to former First Lady Kim Keon Hee, according to the ruling.

Han, head of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, widely known as the Unification Church, was indicted in October 2025 by a special prosecutor team investigating allegations involving Yoon and Kim.

The case was one of several probes launched after Yoon was removed from office following his December 2024 declaration of martial law.

On Monday, Han was sentenced to one year in prison for violating the Political Funds Act, including for involvement in providing 100 million won (US$73,000) to a then-ruling party lawmaker ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The court handed Han another year in jail for involvement in giving luxury goods to former first lady Kim through an intermediary, according to the ruling.

"The crimes were committed to use the Unification Church's financial power to support a favourable candidate in the 20th presidential election, seen as an important opportunity to expand the church's influence, and, when that candidate was elected, to obtain support for church policies and continuously secure political influence," the judge said.

Han denied wrongdoing, saying she had no interest in politics and that subordinates had acted without her knowledge.

The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification said it would appeal, disputing the court's findings.

"We find it impossible to accept the court's judgment that president Han Hak-ja directed the acts in question or recognised and approved their illegal purpose," the church said in a statement.