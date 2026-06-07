South Korean president orders probe into local election ballot shortages

SEOUL: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called on Sunday (Jun 7) for a thorough investigation into a ballot shortage that disrupted recent local elections, saying prosecutors and police would be involved.

"As one citizen and as the president responsible for the government, I express deep regret," Lee said in an X post.

Last week’s local elections were hit by a ballot shortage that prevented some eligible voters from casting ballots. The head of the National Election Commission (NEC), the independent body that oversaw the vote, resigned after the incident.

Thousands have since protested outside a ballot-counting site in Seoul, demanding a re-run.