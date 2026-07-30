South Korea coach Hong grilled by MPs over World Cup flop

SEOUL: Former South Korea football coach Hong Myung-bo told lawmakers Thursday (Jul 30) that he took "full responsibility" for his team's failure to advance from their group at the World Cup.

Hong resigned after the elimination, but appeared Thursday at a hearing for parliament's sports and culture committee probe into the actions of the Korea Football Association (KFA).

Hong, a former South Korea defender who played in the 2002 World Cup at home, has been pilloried by fans, pundits and politicians since his side were eliminated by a shock 1-0 defeat to South Africa.

Hong was jeered at the airport on his return by fans dismayed over the decision to drop veteran skipper Son Heung-min to the bench for a South Africa match they only needed to draw to secure qualification for the knockout stages.

President Lee Jae Myung blamed the failure on "incompetent people" promoted to leadership in a statement which did not name Hong, but alluded to "loyalty and factionalism" tainting recruitment at the sport's top level.

The 57-year-old was questioned over allegations of preferential treatment leading to his appointment in 2024, citing claims KFA recruiters travelled to his neighbourhood to conduct opaque interviews.

"I believe the proper procedures had been followed," Hong told lawmakers, denying asking "for any special favours or benefits".