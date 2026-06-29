Missed opportunities: How Asian Football Confederation teams fared in the World Cup group phase
Only two of the nine Asian Football Confederation (AFC) teams progressed to the 2026 World Cup knockouts, fewer than in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, California: What started as a World Cup holding much promise for Asian Football Confederation (AFC) teams ended with only two of nine nations progressing to the knockout stages.
This marks a decline from the last edition of the World Cup, where three of the six AFC teams – Japan, South Korea, and Australia – made it through.
The expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams meant nations had a higher chance of progressing from the group stage. CNA looks at how each AFC team did at this year's World Cup:
SOUTH KOREA (GROUP A)
Placed in Group A with Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Africa, hopes were high for South Korea to progress to the knockouts.
It started so well for the Taegeuk Warriors after an impressive come-from-behind win in their opening match against the Czech Republic.
Although they only won by a single goal (2-1), their attacking play impressed.
But things started to unravel after a stodgy performance against Mexico, where a mistake by goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu handed the co-hosts a 1-0 victory.
Needing just a draw against South Africa in their final group game to progress, Hong Myung-bo's men played poorly and were duly punished. They lost 1-0.
While there was a chance for South Korea to qualify as one of the top eight third-placed teams, other results did not go in their favour, and they were eliminated.
The writing is on the wall for Hong, who was a controversial appointment to begin with. He made several questionable decisions, including playing talisman Son Heung-min as a number 9 rather than on the wing for the first two matches, before dropping him to the bench against South Africa.
QATAR (GROUP B)
Qatar began their campaign on an impressive note, as they stunned Switzerland with an injury-time equaliser to steal a point in their first game.
But it all unravelled in their second game with Canada. Julen Lopetegui's team were already down 2-0, before a Homam Ahmed red card made matters worse. Assim Madibo was later sent off for a horror tackle on Ismael Kone, as the game ended 6-0.
However, the Qataris still had their fate in their own hands, and needed to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina in their final group match to progress.
While they grabbed a goal after going 0-2 behind, Qatar never really looked like they would find a way back into the match and were eliminated after losing 1-3.
AUSTRALIA (GROUP D)
It has been an up-and-down tournament for the Socceroos so far, but they have done what they needed to book their spot in the round of 32.
Australia executed their gameplan to perfection in their opener against Turkiye. Their opponents dominated possession and the shot count, but goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe gave Australia the win.
Against the US, Australia looked a pale shadow of themselves. Tony Popovic's changes did not help, with the head coach benching both goalscorers, and the co-hosts ran out comfortable 2-0 winners.
A 0-0 stalemate against Paraguay got the job done for the Socceroos, sealing second place in the group. They will next face Egypt in the knockouts.
JAPAN (GROUP F)
The Samurai Blue have largely done what many have expected them to do.
Hajime Moriyasu's men displayed considerable character against Netherlands in their group opener, coming from behind twice to take a point.
They then put a hapless Tunisia side to the sword 4-0 and sealed their progression to the next round.
If there has been a blip in their performances, it was in their final group game against Sweden where Japan were pegged back by Anthony Elanga's goal.
The 1-1 draw meant that they finished second in their group, and will have the unenviable task of facing Brazil in the round of 32.
But this is a team that one simply cannot count out. They shocked Brazil 3-2 in a friendly last year, and should have what it takes to run them close once again.
IRAN (GROUP G)
Quite possibly the unluckiest team of the tournament, Iran were seconds away from progressing past the group stages for the first time in their history.
They will ultimately rue a 2-2 opening match draw with New Zealand, a game that they should have won.
But there were impressive performances by Team Melli against Belgium (0-0), and Egypt (1-1) where a VAR call ruled out a late Shoja Khalilzadeh winner.
With three points to their name and a goal difference of zero, they remained in the running to qualify as one of the top eight third-placed teams going into the last day of matches.
However, a stoppage-time goal from Austria in a 3-3 draw with Algeria meant that Iran just missed out. A win for either team would have seen Iran progress.
It has been a tumultuous tournament for Iran, having arrived at the World Cup with their country at war with co-hosts the United States, and have been based in Mexico while playing all their games in the US.
That has required frequent cross-border travel, and US authorities have only permitted the team to remain in the country for a few hours after each game, with restrictions frequently shifting at the last minute.
SAUDI ARABIA (GROUP H)
Grouped with Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia would have hoped at the start of the tournament to qualify for the next round. But they ended bottom of Group H, and will rue missed opportunities.
In their group opener against Uruguay, the Saudis stunned the two-time world champions just before the interval but were unable to hold on for the win as Uruguay piled on the pressure late on.
A match-up against heavyweights Spain was always going to be an uphill battle, and resulted in a 4-0 drubbing.
It all came down to their last encounter with Cape Verde, and a win would have sealed progression.
But the Saudis put up a lacklustre performance, with their opponents looking the more likely to grab a winner. The game eventually ended 0-0, and the Green Falcons will head home wondering what could have been.
IRAQ (GROUP I)
Four decades after their last appearance at the World Cup, Iraq returned to the world's biggest stage.
But the odds were stacked against the lowest ranked team in an extremely tough group with France, Norway and Senegal.
The team finished without a point, conceding 12 goals and scoring one. That one goal, however, was a special one – talisman Aymen Hussein's headed equaliser against Norway.
Despite the brief glimmer of hope, the Lions of Mesopotamia lost 1-4.
They went on to lose 0-3 to France and 0-5 to Senegal.
JORDAN (GROUP J)
Making their World Cup debut, Jordan gave a good account of themselves despite finishing with no points.
Jamal Sellami's side managed to score in each of their three matches, and played some decent football in a group with Argentina, Austria and Algeria.
They levelled briefly against Austria, before losing 1-3, and took the lead against Algeria in their second group match before falling 1-2.
Mousa Al-Tamari's goal against a second-string Argentina will surely be a moment which will live long in fans' memories, but Argentina eventually won 3-1.
UZBEKISTAN (GROUP K)
Another team making their World Cup debut was Central Asia's Uzbekistan.
There were patches of good play from Fabio Cannavaro's team, including a solid 60 minutes against Colombia, before the Uzbeks fell 3-1.
In their second group stage match, a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal beat them 5-0.
Eldor Shomurodov's exquisite chipped finish put them 1-0 up against DR Congo, but the African side fought back to win 3-1.
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