Japan through to World Cup last 32 after 1-1 draw with Sweden

DALLAS: Japan held on to draw 1-1 with Sweden in their World Cup match on Thursday (Jun 25) to finish runners-up in Group F and book a meeting in the round of 32 with five-time champions Brazil, after an Anthony Elanga strike cancelled out Daizen Maeda's opener to earn Graham Potter's team a share of the points in the group.

Elanga struck six minutes after Daizen Maeda had finished off a team move of the highest quality for the Japanese, who finish second to the Netherlands in the group with five points.

The Swedes bounced back from a 5-1 loss in their previous group match against the Netherlands to remain in third with four points, enough to secure one of the eight slots available in the next phase for the best third-placed teams across the 12 groups.

"I had the feeling throughout the game that I wanted to do something today," said Elanga. "I really have to thank Graham for the confidence he's given me since day one.

"I'm happy I scored, of course I want to win, but in the end everyone shouted at me that we need to get one point.

"But I'm happy we're through, and now we have to try to play even better in the next match."