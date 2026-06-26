Japan through to World Cup last 32 after 1-1 draw with Sweden
Japan will face five-time champions Brazil in the round of 32.
DALLAS: Japan held on to draw 1-1 with Sweden in their World Cup match on Thursday (Jun 25) to finish runners-up in Group F and book a meeting in the round of 32 with five-time champions Brazil, after an Anthony Elanga strike cancelled out Daizen Maeda's opener to earn Graham Potter's team a share of the points in the group.
Elanga struck six minutes after Daizen Maeda had finished off a team move of the highest quality for the Japanese, who finish second to the Netherlands in the group with five points.
The Swedes bounced back from a 5-1 loss in their previous group match against the Netherlands to remain in third with four points, enough to secure one of the eight slots available in the next phase for the best third-placed teams across the 12 groups.
"I had the feeling throughout the game that I wanted to do something today," said Elanga. "I really have to thank Graham for the confidence he's given me since day one.
"I'm happy I scored, of course I want to win, but in the end everyone shouted at me that we need to get one point.
"But I'm happy we're through, and now we have to try to play even better in the next match."
TEPID FIRST HALF
The points were shared after a tepid first half that only showed signs of life moments before the interval.
Keito Nakamura went closest to opening the scoring, the Japan winger hitting a low first-time strike from Maeda's layoff that forced Jacob Widell Zetterstrom into a full-stretch save to push the ball around his left post.
Viktor Gyokeres then found space at the other end to drive towards goal, with a deflection from Shogo Taniguchi looping the resulting shot well wide of the target.
The Japanese came out for the second half with intent, Ao Tanaka's wayward strike underlining that Hajime Moriyasu's side would not be content to sit back and take a point.
The dynamism of their play was rewarded when Maeda applied the finishing touch to an exquisite team goal instigated by Ritsu Doan.
The winger received a return pass from Ayase Ueda as he cut in from the right and slid the ball into the space between the Swedish centre-backs for the unmarked Maeda to stroke his shot home.
Japan's lead lasted just six minutes, however, as Elanga contributed a quality finish of his own to equalise, bending a left-foot strike from the corner of the area over the Japan defence and past the unsighted Zion Suzuki.
Suzuki had to be at his sharpest to keep the scores level three minutes later with a sprawling save to his left to keep out Alexander Isak's attempt as the Swedes belatedly started to show their attacking quality.
The goalkeeper was also on hand to deny Isak again in stoppage time, palming the forward's header onto the crossbar to confirm a second-place finish for Japan.
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