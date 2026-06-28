South Korea's 'dismal' World Cup ends in group phase

ARLINGTON, Texas: South Korea's turbulent World Cup ended at the group phase on Saturday (Jun 27) and could lead to the international retirement of captain Son Heung-min.

After three days of anxious waiting to see if they would squeeze into the knockout rounds as one of the eight third-placed finishers, results went against South Korea to send them home.

Hong Myung-bo's side had the last 32 within grasp only to suffer a shock 1-0 loss to lower-ranked South Africa on Wednesday.

Hong caused a surprise when he dropped attacking talisman Son to the bench in a gamble that backfired.

They finished third in Group A behind the co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, having also lost 1-0 to Mexico.

They beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to start their World Cup, but that was as good as it got for the much-maligned Hong and the fading Son.

The criticism back home has been fierce, with Hong firmly in the firing line.

Yonhap News Agency called South Korea's premature exit "dismal".

"The national team suffered the humiliation of a 2026 World Cup group-stage exit after three days of agonising hope," Yonhap said.

A headline in Newsis said: "Fortune deserts Hong Myung-bo's side."

South Korea's tournament was overshadowed by a row between the squad and local media, while a drone also buzzed a crucial training session before the Mexico defeat.

Former Tottenham attacker Son, who now plays for Los Angeles FC, has hinted in the past at international retirement.

The daily Sports Chosun expects the player, who has carried South Korea so often and scored 56 goals for his country, to now hang up his boots.

"Son Heung-min's final World Cup ends in heartbreak," a headline said.

He turns 34 next month.

The 2026 tournament was South Korea's 11th consecutive appearance at the World Cup.

Their best performance remains a fourth-place finish when they co-hosted the tournament with Japan in 2002.