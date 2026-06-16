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Uruguay held to 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
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Uruguay held to 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Uruguay held to 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Saudi Arabia v Uruguay - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Al-Owais makes a save from Uruguay's Sebastian Caceres REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Uruguay held to 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Saudi Arabia v Uruguay - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Uruguay's Maxi Araujo scores their first goal REUTERS/Paul Childs
Uruguay held to 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Saudi Arabia v Uruguay - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Saudi Arabia's Abdulelah Al-Amri in action with Uruguay's Juan Manuel Sanabria IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck
Uruguay held to 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Saudi Arabia v Uruguay - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Saudi Arabia's Ali Lajami in action with Uruguay's Mathias Olivera IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck
Uruguay held to 1-1 draw by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group H - Saudi Arabia v Uruguay - Miami Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida, U.S. - June 15, 2026 Uruguay's Maxi Araujo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Paul Childs
16 Jun 2026 08:30AM
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MIAMI, June 15 : Saudi Arabia and Uruguay played out a 1-1 draw in their Group H World Cup opener on Monday after Abdulelah Al Amri's opener for the Gulf nation was cancelled out by Maxi Araujo in a game where both sides profited from goalkeeping errors.

The first half was dominated by Uruguay but Saudi Arabia took the lead against the run of play in the 41st minute when Fernando Muslera made a costly error on a set-piece, parrying the ball into the path of Al Amri who poked the ball past the veteran keeper.

The majority of the second period was played in Saudi Arabia's half as Uruguay frantically searched for an equaliser and their persistence paid off when goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais also made an error when a save fell nicely for Araujo to fire home.

The draw leaves Group H finely poised after the first round of games following Spain's draw with Cape Verde earlier on Monday, with all four teams on one point each.

Source: Reuters
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