DR Congo seal place in World Cup knockouts with comeback win over Uzbekistan

ATLANTA: Striker Yoane Wissa netted twice as the Democratic Republic of Congo reached the World Cup knockouts after fighting their way back from a half-time deficit to win 3-1 against Uzbekistan on Saturday (Jun 27) and set up a last-32 meeting with England.

A penalty from Wissa and an opportunist finish from substitute striker Fiston Mayele saw the Congolese turn around the score with two goals in the space of 10 second-half minutes before Wissa got his second a minute into stoppage time.

The victory ensured DR Congo finished third in Group K, behind Colombia and Portugal, and they will now stay in Atlanta and take on England on Wednesday.

It was the first World Cup win for the Congolese, returning to the tournament 52 years after a woeful debut in 1974.

The result condemned Uzbekistan to a third successive defeat at their first World Cup, which proved a disappointing outcome after they led for almost an hour of the game.

Uzbek captain Eldor Shomurodov had put his side ahead early but they sat back in the second half and paid the price as DR Congo completed a thrilling turnaround.

Uzbekistan handed the Congolese a scare inside the first 30 seconds when a long ball from the defence fell for Dostonbek Khamdamov, whose shot was blocked only for Shomurodov to net the rebound but from an offside position.

It was not long, however, before Shomurodov showed a swift turn of pace to finish off a similar move in the 10th minute and hand his side the lead.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev played a clever flick off a long pass, and Shomurodov’s pace saw him get ahead of fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka and, from an acute angle, lob it over goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, who had come off his line and was caught out of position.

RASPING SHOT RULED OUT

Brian Cipenga’s dribbling down the left flank set up Nathanael Mbuku for a rasping left-footed shot that flew in at the near post seven minutes later, but it was ruled out, after a pitch-side VAR check, because Mbuku’s trailing hand had struck the face of defender Sherzod Nasrullaev in the build-up.

DR Congo had the lion’s share of possession in the second half, but woeful finishing made them increasingly desperate to get into the game.

A dollop of good fortune, however, befell them when awarded a penalty after Abdukodir Khusanov hacked down Wissa, who had been markedly off-form.

The striker, who has struggled with injury at club level for Newcastle United this season, sent goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov the wrong way to equalise and he then looked transformed.

Congo then forged ahead in the 78th minute when Meschack Elia’s shot was blocked but spun towards the Uzbek goal, allowing Mayele time to get a touch and flick it over the head of Nematov.

Wissa then added a third in stoppage time after being given time to run across the edge of the penalty area and fire a shot into the corner of the goal that set him off on a celebratory run across the full length of the Atlanta Stadium pitch, chased by his delighted teammates.