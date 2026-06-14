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Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland in World Cup opener
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World

Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland in World Cup opener

Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland in World Cup opener

Qatar's Yusuf Abdurisag in action with Switzerland's Michel Aebischer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B football match between Qatar and Switzerland in the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US on June 13, 2026 (Photo: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez)

14 Jun 2026 05:28AM (Updated: 14 Jun 2026 06:21AM)
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SANTA CLARA: Qatar got their first World Cup point with a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 with Switzerland in an energetic and one-sided Group B opener on Saturday (June 13).

The Swiss went ahead in the 17th minute when Breel Embolo coolly stroked home a penalty, but paid the price for failing to score more after 26 attempts on goal in a match they dominated right from the kickoff.

Qatar soaked up the pressure in the blistering California sun, and, deep into extra time, stunned the Swiss, with captain Boualem Khoukhi heading home a cross from the left from Homam Ahmed to spark chaotic scenes in the stadium.

Qatar faces co-hosts Canada in Vancouver, and Switzerland take on Bosnia at the Los Angeles Stadium in the next Group B games on Thursday.

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Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Qatar Switzerland FIFA World Cup United States
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