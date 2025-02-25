South Korea's Yoon accused in final impeachment hearing of seeking 'dictatorship'

SEOUL: South Korean parliamentary lawyers seeking President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal over his short-lived imposition of martial law compared him to a dictator on Tuesday (Feb 25) during their final arguments at his impeachment trial.

In his own closing statement to the eight justices of the Constitutional Court reviewing his impeachment, Yoon defended his decisions as lawful and necessary to protect the country.

Yoon faces being removed from office less than three years into his five-year presidency if the court upholds parliament's impeachment, which accused him of declaring martial law on Dec 3 with no justifiable constitutional grounds.

Lee Kwang-beom, one of the lawyers for parliament, compared Yoon to previous autocratic South Korean leaders including Park Chung-hee and Chun Doo-hwan.

Yoon wanted to create a world where his every word would be written into the constitution, and sought to privatise the country and reign over the constitution, Lee argued.

"We call this dictatorship," he said. "The moment he declared martial law, he effectively gave up on his position as the president of our democratic republic."

Another lawyer said Yoon's allegations of election fraud were conspiracy theories that have had a "fatal" impact on the credibility of the election system.

In his final remarks, Yoon rejected any comparison of his actions to previous declarations of martial law, saying his decision was intended as an appeal to the people to overcome "anti-state forces", pro-North Korea sympathisers, and opposition gridlock.